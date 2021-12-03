Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

William Carey women’s soccer advances to national semifinals

William Carey University will take on Central Methodist University at 1 p .m. Saturday in a...
William Carey University will take on Central Methodist University at 1 p .m. Saturday in a semifinal match of the 2021 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.(WHSV)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From William Carey University Sports Information Department

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WDAM) - Top-ranked William Carey University defeated No. 16 Wesmont College 3-1 Thursday afternoon to advance to the semifinals of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ 2021 Women’s Soccer National Championship at the Orange Beach Sportplex,

The Lady Crusaders (22-0) will meet Central Methodist University (22-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday. CMU defeated defending national champion, Keiser University, 3-0 in Thursday’s opening game.

The Lady Crusaders wasted no time getting things going in the next quarterfinal match 

In the 13th minute, Ana Paula Santos made a brilliant touch on a ball to Kauny Sousa, who beat a Warrior defender and sent a shot into the back of the net to make it 1-0.

WCU would keep up the attack, and in the 33rd minute, Laia Sedo played a corner kick into the box where Veronica Herrera headed the ball to Kaylie Agostine, who knocked it home to give Carey a 2-0 lead heading into the break.

The Lady Crusaders would seal the victory in the 53rd minute, as Mariangela Jimenez played a ball to Maria Corral Pinon, who knocked it past the Westmont keeper. 

The Warriors would score their lone goal in the 85th minute for the final tally of the game.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will be looking into a Tuesday night shooting in Laurel...
Tuesday night shooting leaves suspect dead, LPD officer wounded
According to HPD, a man wearing a dark-colored hoodie and blue jeans entered the bank,...
HPD investigating Hardy Street bank robbery
Culpepper stayed in Forrest General Hospital for two days after the accident. She does not know...
Petal woman survives car accident after being stranded for 72 hours
L to R: Tommy Bennett, Brent Broome, and Emmanuel Williams.
3 men arrested for death of Dixie Home Care resident
According to the Columbia Police Department, 23-year-old Salvador Mendez-Santiz was arrested...
Man charged for taking photos with minors at Experience Columbia event

Latest News

This week's episode of Tim's Two Cents podcast will feature WDAM's Tim Doherty talking with...
Tim’s Two Cents: WDAM Sports Director Taylor Curet
Jefferson Davis County
Regular customers Jefferson Davis back in the 3A State Title game
Jefferson Davis County
Regular customers Jefferson Davis back in the 3A State Title game
community excited for state championship game
Bay Springs community pumped for MHSAA Football Championship game