William Carey women’s soccer advances to national semifinals

From William Carey University Sports Information Department

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WDAM) - Top-ranked William Carey University defeated No. 16 Wesmont College 3-1 Thursday afternoon to advance to the semifinals of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ 2021 Women’s Soccer National Championship at the Orange Beach Sportplex,

The Lady Crusaders (22-0) will meet Central Methodist University (22-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday. CMU defeated defending national champion, Keiser University, 3-0 in Thursday’s opening game.

The Lady Crusaders wasted no time getting things going in the next quarterfinal match

In the 13th minute, Ana Paula Santos made a brilliant touch on a ball to Kauny Sousa, who beat a Warrior defender and sent a shot into the back of the net to make it 1-0.

WCU would keep up the attack, and in the 33rd minute, Laia Sedo played a corner kick into the box where Veronica Herrera headed the ball to Kaylie Agostine, who knocked it home to give Carey a 2-0 lead heading into the break.

The Lady Crusaders would seal the victory in the 53rd minute, as Mariangela Jimenez played a ball to Maria Corral Pinon, who knocked it past the Westmont keeper.

The Warriors would score their lone goal in the 85th minute for the final tally of the game.

