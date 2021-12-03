WDAM SPORTS: Jefferson Davis Co. beats Amory

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Jefferson Davis County High School wins the first game of the Mississippi High School Football Championships on Friday afternoon.

Jefferson Davis County beat Amory 42 to 10 at the 2021 Class 3A State Title Game, which was hosted at the M.M. Roberts Stadium on the campus of the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg.

At 3 p.m., Simmons High School will play against Bay Springs High School in the 1A State Title Game at USM.

On Saturday at 11 a.m., Senatobia High School will play against Columbia High School in the 4A State Title Game.

You can watch the games on WDAM Bounce TV.

