Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

WDAM SPORTS: Jefferson Davis Co. beats Amory

Jefferson Davis Co. beat Amory 42 -10 at the 2021 Class 3A State Title Game.
Jefferson Davis Co. beat Amory 42 -10 at the 2021 Class 3A State Title Game.(Jefferson Davis County)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Jefferson Davis County High School wins the first game of the Mississippi High School Football Championships on Friday afternoon.

Jefferson Davis County beat Amory 42 to 10 at the 2021 Class 3A State Title Game, which was hosted at the M.M. Roberts Stadium on the campus of the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg.

At 3 p.m., Simmons High School will play against Bay Springs High School in the 1A State Title Game at USM.

On Saturday at 11 a.m., Senatobia High School will play against Columbia High School in the 4A State Title Game.

You can watch the games on WDAM Bounce TV.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thieves steal 18 rifles, including AR-15s, after tearing a hole in the back of a Mississippi...
Thieves steal 18 rifles, including AR-15s, after tearing hole in back of Mississippi pawnshop
Lamar County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the pair seen above.
Lamar County seeking identity of suspected burglars
The theme for last year’s parade was “Light Shining Through Darkness,” an encouraging note to...
LIST: Christmas parades, events in the Pine Belt
Pelahatchie woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire an assassin over the internet
Woman accused in murder-for-hire plot to remain behind bars ‘until further notice’
The shooting took place at Plantation Place Apartments on Tuesday, Nov. 23, around 8 p.m. HPD...
No charges filed against Hattiesburg man in shooting investigation

Latest News

Jefferson Davis County head coach Lance Mancuso won his ninth state title Friday.
Jeff Davis Co. runs roughshod over Amory for Class 3A title
This week's episode of Tim's Two Cents podcast will feature WDAM's Tim Doherty talking with...
Tim’s Two Cents: WDAM Sports Director Taylor Curet
Jefferson Davis County
Regular customers Jefferson Davis back in the 3A State Title game
Jefferson Davis County
Regular customers Jefferson Davis back in the 3A State Title game