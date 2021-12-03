Volunteers help get Christmas lights ready for display at Mason Park

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Amanda Mathews spent a lot of time recently organizing a large display of Christmas lights at Mason Park.

Mathews is the coordinator for the Committee to Light Mason Park.

She brought together many groups and organizations to help set up the thousands of lights that make up the annual display.

It was turned on for the first time this season at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

“This year, we have had a lot of community support and just networking,” Mathews said. “We’ve partnered with Leadership Jones County, which then connected us with Jones College and the Laurel School District. The Junior Auxiliary of Laurel has stepped in to offer volunteer support, so we have a much larger display this year.”

Among the volunteers who helped with the lights was Greg Griffith. He’s an instructor in electrical technology and electro-mechanical technology at Jones College.

Griffith and many of his students worked together on the lights.

“We brought a couple of groups of students up here and we knocked out probably weeks of work in a few hours, we were able to do that,” said Griffith. “I brought my kids to see these lights when they were younger, so anything we can do to help.”

The display of lights can be seen from 5:30 p.m. - 11 p.m. each night through the second week of January.

