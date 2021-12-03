Volunteer Southeast Mississippi connects charities and volunteers

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The holiday season is a time of giving. One organization wants to make it easy for you to find the perfect place to volunteer your time.

Volunteer Southeast Mississippi is an organization that helps connect volunteers with opportunities in their community based on need.

Maggie West, Executive Director at Christian Services, says many local charities rely on volunteers and community connections to get their work done.

“We have a small staff but the impact Christian Services has is way multiplied because on any given month, we have between 100 and 150 volunteers that come through our doors, and when you talk about hours, we definitely have way over 1,000 hours a month that people just you know give,” West explains.

West says being a part of bigger organizations like the United Way and Volunteer Southeast Mississippi is a huge help.

“Being a part of The United Way and other, you know, connected organizations, we can best fit those volunteers to where their passion and their skills fit. So it’s just kind of an amazing network to be part of those conversations,” says West.

This holiday season, Volunteer Southeast Mississippi encourages you to see what your community needs most and consider sharing your skills with a local charity.

Director Ali Rogers explains that her office is a resource for people new to volunteering in the area.

“Our office always receives calls from individuals, groups, students that are looking to get out in the community and volunteer. They just don’t know where to start. They want to know where they’re needed and what the needs are so they can help meet those needs,” Rogers says.

Thanks to the connections from The United Way, Volunteer Southeast Mississippi is making it easier than ever to find local opportunities to volunteer.

“We sat down and coordinated with different nonprofits in our community. And we asked them, you know, ‘What are your needs... what are the needs and opportunities that you have in November and December?’ And that’s when we compiled this holiday giving and volunteering guide. So it’s our hope that this guide will serve as a kind of a reference and a starting point for those community members that are looking to volunteer,” Rogers explains.

You can browse the 2021 Holiday Giving and Volunteer Guide here.

“We just ask that as you look through the guide that you reach out to these organizations because they are really busy this holiday season and those needs may have changed since this guide was published. So if you’re interested in any of these opportunities, those contacts are on the guide as well,” explains Rogers.

From toy drives to community meals, there are plenty of ways to get involved this holiday season. It’s just a matter of finding your passion.

Volunteer Southeast Mississippi also has a hub website with current information about upcoming volunteer opportunities. You can browse the hub here.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.