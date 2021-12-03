Unseasonably warm this weekend with rain returning by Monday

This evening will be nice with clear skies and temperatures falling into the low 60s. Skies will be clear overnight with lows in the low 50s.

The warm weather will continue into Friday with highs in the mid 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy during the afternoon.

This weekend will be warm with highs in the mid 70s for both days. Skies will be mostly sunny on Saturday with clouds moving in on Sunday.

A cold front will move in Monday morning, giving us a good chance of showers. Skies will turn partly cloudy in the afternoon with highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday will be dry, but another front will move in on Wednesday, giving us another chance of showers and thunderstorm

