Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Unseasonably warm this weekend with rain returning by Monday

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This evening will be nice with clear skies and temperatures falling into the low 60s. Skies will be clear overnight with lows in the low 50s.

The warm weather will continue into Friday with highs in the mid 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy during the afternoon.

This weekend will be warm with highs in the mid 70s for both days. Skies will be mostly sunny on Saturday with clouds moving in on Sunday.

A cold front will move in Monday morning, giving us a good chance of showers. Skies will turn partly cloudy in the afternoon with highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday will be dry, but another front will move in on Wednesday, giving us another chance of showers and thunderstorm

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will be looking into a Tuesday night shooting in Laurel...
Tuesday night shooting leaves suspect dead, LPD officer wounded
According to HPD, a man wearing a dark-colored hoodie and blue jeans entered the bank,...
HPD investigating Hardy Street bank robbery
Culpepper stayed in Forrest General Hospital for two days after the accident. She does not know...
Petal woman survives car accident after being stranded for 72 hours
L to R: Tommy Bennett, Brent Broome, and Emmanuel Williams.
3 men arrested for death of Dixie Home Care resident
According to the Columbia Police Department, 23-year-old Salvador Mendez-Santiz was arrested...
Man charged for taking photos with minors at Experience Columbia event

Latest News

Patrick's PM Forecast 12/2
Patrick's PM Forecast 12/2
12/02 Ryan's Foggy Start Morning Forecast
12/02 Ryan’s Foggy Start Morning Forecast
Downtown Sumrall.
Olde Towne Chirstmas Festival happening in Sumrall this weekend
Patrick's PM Forecast 12/1
The warm weather will continue into this weekend.