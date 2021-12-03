Win Stuff
Suspect wanted for auto theft captured

JCSD said Tucker was taken into custody and the vehicle was recovered.
JCSD said Tucker was taken into custody and the vehicle was recovered.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said a man wanted as a suspect for an auto theft that happened on Thursday was captured.

According to the JCSD, Nathan Tucker was apprehended by the Pearl Police Department after a citizen’s tip led officers to a location where the stolen 2018 Toyota RAV4 was reportedly parked.

JCSD said Tucker was taken into custody and the vehicle was recovered.

“We were able to utilize resources and coordinate efforts between our agency and the Pearl Police Department to affect the arrest of Nathan Tucker who had fled Jones County,” said JCSD Investigator Reuben Bishop. “We greatly appreciate their assistance in this case.”

Tucker will be transferred into JCSD custody on Friday and face a Jones County Justice Court judge for his initial appearance.

