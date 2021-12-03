Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

SILVER ALERT: Alert issued for missing Jasper Co. man

Robinson is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds and with no hair and brown...
Robinson is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds and with no hair and brown eyes.(Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for 71-year-old Jerry Wayne Robinson of Pachuta, MS, in Jasper County.

According to the MBI, Robinson is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds and with no hair and brown eyes.

Robinson was last seen Saturday, Nov. 27, around 6 p.m. in the area of County Road 16 in Jasper County, walking in an unknown direction.

Family members say Robinson suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 71-year-old Jerry Wayne Robinson of Pachuta, MS,...

Posted by Mississippi Bureau of Investigation on Friday, December 3, 2021

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Robinson, contact Jasper County Sheriff’s Department at 601-764-2588.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thieves steal 18 rifles, including AR-15s, after tearing a hole in the back of a Mississippi...
Thieves steal 18 rifles, including AR-15s, after tearing hole in back of Mississippi pawnshop
Lamar County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the pair seen above.
Lamar County seeking identity of suspected burglars
The theme for last year’s parade was “Light Shining Through Darkness,” an encouraging note to...
LIST: Christmas parades, events in the Pine Belt
Pelahatchie woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire an assassin over the internet
Woman accused in murder-for-hire plot to remain behind bars ‘until further notice’
The shooting took place at Plantation Place Apartments on Tuesday, Nov. 23, around 8 p.m. HPD...
No charges filed against Hattiesburg man in shooting investigation

Latest News

According to Maj. Raymond Pruitt, the Salvation Army is shorthanded on bell ringers this year.
Salvation Army facing bell ringer shortage, searching for volunteers
Volunteer Southeast Mississippi's 2021 Holiday Giving and Volunteer Guide.
Volunteer Southeast Mississippi connects charities and volunteers
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 515,504...
MSDH: 296 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths reported in Miss. on Friday
Blayde Nathaniel Grayson
Another Mississippi inmate asks state to set execution date