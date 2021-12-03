SILVER ALERT: Alert issued for missing Jasper Co. man

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for 71-year-old Jerry Wayne Robinson of Pachuta, MS, in Jasper County.

According to the MBI, Robinson is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds and with no hair and brown eyes.

Robinson was last seen Saturday, Nov. 27, around 6 p.m. in the area of County Road 16 in Jasper County, walking in an unknown direction.

Family members say Robinson suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Robinson, contact Jasper County Sheriff’s Department at 601-764-2588.

