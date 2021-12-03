Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Salvation Army facing bell ringer shortage, searching for volunteers

The organization is short handed and short on donations because of it.
According to Maj. Raymond Pruitt, the Salvation Army is shorthanded on bell ringers this year.
According to Maj. Raymond Pruitt, the Salvation Army is shorthanded on bell ringers this year.
By Mia Monet
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A popular tradition during the holiday season is the ringing of the Salvation Army bells. However this year, you may not hear as many of them as the organization is experiencing a shortage of bell ringers.

Despite the shortage, there are people like Clifton Nicholson, who has been a bell ringer in Laurel for 8 years.

“Really it’s my 10th year ringing bells. I rung the bell in New Orleans one year, and I rung bells in Meridian, Ms. another year. So it’s a total of 10 years,” says Nicholson.

Even though Nicholson has been consistent, others have not. According to Maj. Raymond Pruitt, the Salvation Army is shorthanded on bell ringers this year.

“We haven’t had that many staff ringers this year and that’s one of the problems. We’re steadily trying to recruit volunteers because volunteers make a huge difference,” says Pruitt.

The problem is causing a setback on their donations.

“We’re about $10,000 behind. We were at this same point last year, and our community-wide goal is $100,000. And we’re working really hard to get to that mark,” says Pruitt.

Nicholson says if more people did it, they’d feel the same way he does.

“I know that I can help other people by ringing this bell. It’s just great, it brings so much joy. Come on down, come on down. I could use you right here, right now,” says Nicholson.

If you’d like to volunteer, you can call the Laurel Salvation Army office at (601) 428-4232.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thieves steal 18 rifles, including AR-15s, after tearing a hole in the back of a Mississippi...
Thieves steal 18 rifles, including AR-15s, after tearing hole in back of Mississippi pawnshop
Lamar County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the pair seen above.
Lamar County seeking identity of suspected burglars
The theme for last year’s parade was “Light Shining Through Darkness,” an encouraging note to...
LIST: Christmas parades, events in the Pine Belt
Pelahatchie woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire an assassin over the internet
Woman accused in murder-for-hire plot to remain behind bars ‘until further notice’
The shooting took place at Plantation Place Apartments on Tuesday, Nov. 23, around 8 p.m. HPD...
No charges filed against Hattiesburg man in shooting investigation

Latest News

Robinson is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds and with no hair and brown...
SILVER ALERT: Alert issued for missing Jasper Co. man
Volunteer Southeast Mississippi's 2021 Holiday Giving and Volunteer Guide.
Volunteer Southeast Mississippi connects charities and volunteers
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 515,504...
MSDH: 296 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths reported in Miss. on Friday
Blayde Nathaniel Grayson
Another Mississippi inmate asks state to set execution date