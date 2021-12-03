Regular customers Jefferson Davis back in the 3A State Title game

BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s sort of been an age-old question – how can a town as small as Bassfield produce some of the best talent in the state?

Maybe it’s something in the water. Lance Mancuso tapped into that pipeline of talent in 2008, leading the Bassfield Yellowjackets to five state championships.

The party got a little bigger in 2017 with the consolidation of Bassfield and Prentiss high schools into Jefferson Davis County.

The Jaguars have won two state titles since then and seek a third on Friday at 11 a.m. when they battle Amory in the Class 3A championship.

“Some people overlook small areas but we just work hard every day, try to get to the top,” said Jefferson Davis senior linebacker Marcus Ross. “And with the community, they’re just diehard football fans. They were with us at the bottom, now they’re with us at the top.”

“Each team is led by a different group of seniors,” Mancuso said. “These seniors have really rallied around each other. They kind of have that don’t panic mentality and just believe in each other, believe in what they do. Ball games are 48 minutes and regardless of what the situation is, as long as there’s still time on the clock they still believe they have a chance to win.”

