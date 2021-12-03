MSDH: 296 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths reported in Miss. on Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said that less than 300 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday.

MSDH said Monday that 296 new coronavirus cases were reported as of Thursday at 3 p.m.

Seven new deaths were also reported with one death happening on Dec. 1. Six more deaths were recorded between Feb. 21 and Nov. 25 from death certificates.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 515,504 and 10,296, respectively.

Around 15 new cases and no deaths were reported in the Pine Belt.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, around 57,319 COVID-19 cases and 1,049 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 4,348 cases, 95 deaths

Forrest: 13,834 cases, 260 deaths

Jasper: 3,412 cases, 66 deaths

Jones: 14,158 cases, 248 deaths

Lamar: 10,693 cases, 140 deaths

Marion: 4,295 cases, 112 deaths

Perry: 2,145 cases, 56 deaths

Wayne: 4,434 cases, 72 deaths

MSDH last reported 499,136 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

According to MSDH, 3,254,375 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,415,210 people fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, local pharmacies and healthcare providers.

Vaccinations for children, ages 5 - 11, will be available from county health departments starting Monday, Nov. 8. Appointments can be made online.

