‘Mistletoe at Mason’ kicks off season of holiday lights at Mason Park

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel’s Mason Park welcomed lots of visitors Thursday night for an event that kicked off an annual display of Christmas lights.

It was called, “Mistletoe at Mason,” and it featured rides for kids, food and photos with Santa.

The lights at Mason Park will be on every night from now through the second week of January.

“I think (the display) is fantastic,” said David Holbrook of Laurel. “I think the citizens are really going to enjoy it and the tourists are going to enjoy it.”

“I’m glad to see everybody out again, trying to socialize and have some fun in the community,” said Shemecka Ducksworth another Laurel resident.

You can see the lights from 5:30 p.m. - 11 p.m. each night.

