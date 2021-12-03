Win Stuff
Miss. mother charged with manslaughter after infant dies from Fentanyl, police say

Ebonee White
Ebonee White(Oxford PD)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - An Oxford mother faces a manslaughter charge after her infant’s death.

Oxford Police Department was called to an apartment complex on Anchorage Road on September 15. There, they found an unresponsive infant who was rushed to the hospital but later died.

The Mississippi Medical Examiner’s office carried out an autopsy that determined the child died from exposure to Fentanyl.

The autopsy led to an arrest warrant that was issued for the child’s mother.

Ebonee White, 31, was taken into custody on December 2.

White is charged with manslaughter - culpable negligence. A judge issued a bond of $100,000.

“This case highlights why law enforcement has urged our community to stay away from this drug. Fentanyl has claimed the lives of too many community members,” said Chief Jeff McCutchen. “We must continue our efforts to combat the access and distribution of Fentanyl on our streets. Our thoughts and prayers go out to every family member that has lost a loved one to Fentanyl.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

