Miss. congressmen respond to vote averting government shutdown

WASHINGTON, D.C (WLBT) - The federal government will not be shutting down Friday.

Late Thursday, the Senate passed a stopgap spending bill that avoids a short-term shutdown and funds the federal government through Feb. 18 after leaders defused a partisan standoff over federal vaccine mandates.

The measure now goes to President Joe Biden, who’s expected to sign it.

The resolution’s passage prompted these responses from Mississippi’s congressional delegation.

Democratic Congressman Bennie Thompson said, “I am proud to be the only member of Congress from the Mississippi delegation to vote to continue funding the government.”

Republican Congressman Michael Guest said, “I am not voting for another continuing resolution. D-C Democrats have spent the last six months focused on an agenda that has driven-up inflation. They have ignored calls to create a real budget, so I will not be voting to bail them out for forgoing the responsibilities of Congress.”

