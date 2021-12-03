Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Miss. congressmen respond to vote averting government shutdown

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C (WLBT) - The federal government will not be shutting down Friday.

Late Thursday, the Senate passed a stopgap spending bill that avoids a short-term shutdown and funds the federal government through Feb. 18 after leaders defused a partisan standoff over federal vaccine mandates.

The measure now goes to President Joe Biden, who’s expected to sign it.

The resolution’s passage prompted these responses from Mississippi’s congressional delegation.

Democratic Congressman Bennie Thompson said, “I am proud to be the only member of Congress from the Mississippi delegation to vote to continue funding the government.”

Republican Congressman Michael Guest said, “I am not voting for another continuing resolution. D-C Democrats have spent the last six months focused on an agenda that has driven-up inflation. They have ignored calls to create a real budget, so I will not be voting to bail them out for forgoing the responsibilities of Congress.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thieves steal 18 rifles, including AR-15s, after tearing a hole in the back of a Mississippi...
Thieves steal 18 rifles, including AR-15s, after tearing hole in back of Mississippi pawnshop
Lamar County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the pair seen above.
Lamar County seeking identity of suspected burglars
The theme for last year’s parade was “Light Shining Through Darkness,” an encouraging note to...
LIST: Christmas parades, events in the Pine Belt
Pelahatchie woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire an assassin over the internet
Woman accused in murder-for-hire plot to remain behind bars ‘until further notice’
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will be looking into a Tuesday night shooting in Laurel...
Tuesday night shooting leaves suspect dead, LPD officer wounded

Latest News

JCSD said Tucker was taken into custody and the vehicle was recovered.
Suspect wanted for auto theft captured
Miss. congressmen respond to vote averting government shutdown
Miss. congressmen respond to vote averting government shutdown
6pm Headlines 12/2
6pm Headlines 12/2
Visitors to Mason Park enjoy "Mistletoe at Mason" Thursday night.
‘Mistletoe at Mason’ kicks off season of holiday lights at Mason Park