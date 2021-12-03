Jones County Leadership hosts 3rd annual clay shoot fundraiser

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A program for the young professionals of Jones County got some support from the community through the 3rd annual sporting clay shoot competition fundraiser on Thursday.

The event started at 9 a.m.

The Director of the Community Development Shelly Jones said this fundraiser supports their events throughout the year.

“This going to help us fund the leadership and future leaders programs this year. Which actually allows us to offer the program free of charge to the students who participate,” said Jones.

Jones also said this fundraiser has grown in the past three years, and she’s excited to see what it brings for the future.

