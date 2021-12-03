Win Stuff
Jeff Davis Co. runs roughshod over Amory for Class 3A title

Booth tops 200 yards rushing, scores 4 times to earn Player of the Game honors
Jefferson Davis County head coach Lance Mancuso won his ninth state title Friday.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - To put it simply, Jefferson Davis County High School ran over Amory High School Friday morning to win a Class 3A state football championship.

Demarrio Booth rushed 17 times for 205 yards and four touchdowns as the Jaguars ran away to their third state championship in five years.

For JDC coach Lance Mancuso, it marked his ninth victory in nine state championship games, including three with the Jaguars. Mancuso also led Bassfield High to five state crowns and Seminary High school to one.

JDC (10-4) led Amory (10-4) 22-10 at halftime, as Booth rushed for 143 yards in the first half alone, including touchdown runs of 44 yards and 61 yards.

The Jaguars outscored Amory 20-0 in the second half.

Malcolm Hartzog ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. He scored twice and tacked on a trio of 2-point conversions.

Charleston French led Amory with 125 yards rushing on 13 carries.

