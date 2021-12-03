Win Stuff
JCSD seeking man wanted for selling meth

According to the JCSD, 35-year-old Robert Payton is wanted on charges of selling methylamphetamine.(Jones County Sheriff’s Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the whereabouts of a wanted man.

According to the JCSD, 35-year-old Robert Payton is wanted on charges of selling methylamphetamine.

If you have information about Payton’s whereabouts, please contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at 601-428-3147 or the Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP(7867).

