First student awarded Chief Tyrone Stewart Memorial Scholarship

By Vanessa Pacheco
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - In 2019, Laurel Police Chief Tyrone Stewart passed away. Soon after, his family started the process to endow a scholarship at Jones College in his memory.

This fall, the first scholarship was awarded to a student. Joseph Harris, a freshman at Jones College, is the first recipient of the Chief Tyrone Stewart Memorial Scholarship.

“This scholarship is an amazing opportunity for me to help get through college and push me to motivate me through criminal justice and all,” Harris said.

Harris says the $500 scholarship helps him get one step closer to becoming a public servant like Chief Stewart.

“I wanted to do criminal justice so that I could be a detective whenever I get out of police academy,” Harris said. “I feel like helping families in that way will actually be something really nice I can do for the community and a way to help out.”

Through this endowment, Chief Stewart’s family hopes to continue helping Laurel and Jones County students financially for many years to come. They hope the Jones College recipients will be inspired to give back and be a service to others like Chief Stewart.

“He valued higher education and wanted his children and Laurel, Jones County students to attend college, graduate, and return to Laurel to pursue a public service career,” said Brenda Weathersby, Chief Stewart’s sister.

Providing three scholarships this fall is just one of many ways Chief Stewart’s family helps pay tribute to his memory and public service legacy.

“I really can’t speak for him, but we believe he would be grateful that we listened to and understood the desires of his heart,” said Weathersby. “He really had a love for people and through the endowment and Fill-a-Truck, people are being helped and perhaps in a small but important way, their quality of life is improved.”

“All I can say is thank you,” Harris said. “It helps out a lot and I’m honored to be a part of this. This is honestly one of the best things in my life.”

To contribute to the scholarship fund, tax-deductible contributions can be sent to the Jones County Community College Foundation, Inc. at 900 South Court Street, Ellisville, MS 39437, or online HERE and designate your donation to the Chief Tyrone Stewart Memorial Scholarship. Students can apply for scholarships through the foundation. The priority deadline is March 31 of each year.

