FCSO arrests, charges 3 for possession of controlled substances

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men each for possession of a controlled substance.

On Thursday, Dec. 2, agents with the 12th Circuit Court Narcotics Enforcement Team conducted a saturation detail in high crime areas throughout the City of Hattiesburg.

The following arrests were made:

David Herrington, 49, of Laurel - arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine while in the possession of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. His bond was set for $100,000.

Alvis Mcglown, 43, of Clarksdale - arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine. His bond was set for $20,000.

George Murry, 21, of Hattiesburg - arrested and charged with Possession of a stolen firearm and possession of marijuana. His bond was set for $15,000.

The men were held at the Jones County Adult Detention Center. Many of their charges are still pending.

