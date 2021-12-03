Win Stuff
FCSO arrests, charges 3 for possession of controlled substances

L to R: George Murry, Alvis Mcglown and David Herrington.
L to R: George Murry, Alvis Mcglown and David Herrington.(Forrest County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men each for possession of a controlled substance.

On Thursday, Dec. 2, agents with the 12th Circuit Court Narcotics Enforcement Team conducted a saturation detail in high crime areas throughout the City of Hattiesburg.

The following arrests were made:

David Herrington, 49, of Laurel - arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine while in the possession of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. His bond was set for $100,000.

Alvis Mcglown, 43, of Clarksdale - arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine. His bond was set for $20,000.

George Murry, 21, of Hattiesburg - arrested and charged with Possession of a stolen firearm and possession of marijuana. His bond was set for $15,000.

Posted by Forrest County Sheriff's Office on Friday, December 3, 2021

The men were held at the Jones County Adult Detention Center. Many of their charges are still pending.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

