Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Eddie Mekka of ‘Laverne & Shirley’ dies at age 69

Eddie Mekka was best known for portraying Carmine 'The Big Ragoo' Ragusa on the hit TV show...
Eddie Mekka was best known for portraying Carmine 'The Big Ragoo' Ragusa on the hit TV show 'Laverne & Shirley.'(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actor Eddie Mekka died at age 69 at his California home last Saturday.

The cause of death is not known.

Mekka was best known for portraying Carmine “The Big Ragoo” Ragusa on the hit TV show “Laverne & Shirley.” The character served as the love interest for Shirley.

“Laverne & Shirley” ran on ABC from 1976 to 1983 and for many years in syndication as re-runs after that.

The show started as a spin-off of “Happy Days.”

Cindy Williams, who played Shirley, called Mekka a “world-class talent who could do it all” in a tweet remembering him.

Mekka received a Tony nomination for his lead role in “The Lieutenant” on Broadway in 1975.

He also had roles on TV shows “The Love Boat,” “Family Matters” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thieves steal 18 rifles, including AR-15s, after tearing a hole in the back of a Mississippi...
Thieves steal 18 rifles, including AR-15s, after tearing hole in back of Mississippi pawnshop
Lamar County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the pair seen above.
Lamar County seeking identity of suspected burglars
The theme for last year’s parade was “Light Shining Through Darkness,” an encouraging note to...
LIST: Christmas parades, events in the Pine Belt
Pelahatchie woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire an assassin over the internet
Woman accused in murder-for-hire plot to remain behind bars ‘until further notice’
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will be looking into a Tuesday night shooting in Laurel...
Tuesday night shooting leaves suspect dead, LPD officer wounded

Latest News

Broward Sheriff’s officials said authorities were called after the threat in a student group...
Parkland, Florida student arrested in school shooting threat
Damik Wright, the brother of Daunte Wright, waits for other family members to arrive Wednesday,...
Mostly white jury nearly set for trial in Wright death
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen's church
Junior ROTC instructor Cardelle Anthony Hopkins said little was done after he discovered social...
Cadets' racist attacks push out JROTC instructor