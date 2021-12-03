Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Both sides react to Supreme Court’s oral arguments in Mississippi abortion case

Both sides react to Supreme Court’s oral arguments in Mississippi abortion case
Both sides react to Supreme Court’s oral arguments in Mississippi abortion case
By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -The dust has settled after an emotional day for those on both sides of the abortion debate. Now, they’re processing what happened in that 90 minutes of oral arguments at the United States Supreme Court.

Governor Phil Bryant was in office when the 15-week ban was passed in 2018 and made this comment upon signing it into law.

“And we’re probably going to be sued here in about half an hour,” Bryant said at the 2018 bill signing. “That’ll be fine with me.”

We spoke with him to get his thoughts about the case.

“It was clear yesterday that the momentum had turned,” said Bryant Thursday. “This is a movement that, again, is God-led. The spirit has led so many to be there, and we believe that we will prevail.”

Yes, the focus has been whether the court will overturn Roe v. Wade. But it’s not the court’s only option. In an alternate path, it could mean moving the current viability line to 15 instead of 24 weeks. Bryant made note of the line of questioning.

“You may have heard yesterday, Chief Justice Roberts, I believe it was talking about can there be common ground?” Bryant explained. “No, there can’t be not in this matter not when it comes to abortion and the taking of the life of innocent children. Roe v. Wade has to be overturned.”

Pro-choice advocates say they know that could become reality.

“I think the Center for Reproductive Rights’ attorney and the Solicitor General of the United States made some very strong arguments in favor of women’s rights, noted Vara Lyons, Policy Counsel for ACLU of Mississippi. “But, you know, leading up to this, we’ve known that there is a 6-3 conservative majority on the court. And I think that we should be prepared and looking forward to a world where Roe v Wade may be overturned.”

But that’s particularly concerning for those who believe abortion access should be maintained.

“We have politicians here who push abstinence education instead of sex education,” said Lyons. “So, we don’t even do the correct policy to avoid pregnancy in the first place. And once the child is here, there is a severe lack of support.”

In the event the court does overturn Roe v. Wade, Mississippi has a trigger ban that would take effect within 10 days. Its only exceptions are when it’s necessary for the preservation of the mother’s life or rape when a police report has been filed.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will be looking into a Tuesday night shooting in Laurel...
Tuesday night shooting leaves suspect dead, LPD officer wounded
According to HPD, a man wearing a dark-colored hoodie and blue jeans entered the bank,...
HPD investigating Hardy Street bank robbery
Culpepper stayed in Forrest General Hospital for two days after the accident. She does not know...
Petal woman survives car accident after being stranded for 72 hours
L to R: Tommy Bennett, Brent Broome, and Emmanuel Williams.
3 men arrested for death of Dixie Home Care resident
According to the Columbia Police Department, 23-year-old Salvador Mendez-Santiz was arrested...
Man charged for taking photos with minors at Experience Columbia event

Latest News

Visitors to Mason Park enjoy "Mistletoe at Mason" Thursday night.
‘Mistletoe at Mason’ kicks off season of holiday lights at Mason Park
.
Hattiesburg Jaycees host 71st annual Christmas parade
The 71st Jaycees Christmas Parade in Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg Jaycees host 71st annual Christmas parade
An annual display of Christmas lights at Mason Park opened to the public Thursday night.
Volunteers help get Christmas lights ready for display at Mason Park
.
Bay Springs community pumped for MHSAA Football Championship game