Bay Springs community pumped for MHSAA Football Championship game

Members of the community are cheering the football team on as they prepare for the big game
By Mia Monet
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Community members in the Town of Bay Springs are pumped up and ready for the MHSAA Football Championship game.

LaSadie McCullum is no exception.

“Of course, I’m ready. It’s nothing but to be ready. Hey, we’ve been working out for this. They’ve been working hard for it. I think our boys are ready for it,” says McCullum.

McCullum’s not the only person in town excited. Jermain Campbell says he believes this is their year.

“We’ve been to the championship, but we’ve never won. And it’ll be our first one, and I’m ready for the boys to be champions. I believe in them. Yes, I believe in them. I believe it’s going to be a slaughter,” says Campbell.

McCullum says the whole community has faith in the team.

“And I think they’ve got the support of the community. We’re a small community but we’re a small community with a big heart. So as long as we go and cheer on our boys, they ready,” says McCullum.

To make sure everybody can make it to the game, West Jasper School District Superintendent, Dr. Kenitra Ezi says the students will be released early on Friday.

“The Bay Springs campuses will be released at half day on Friday to allow time for students to participate in the Eagle Walk festivities, as well as the game that starts at 3:07 p.m.,” says Ezi.

The WDAM 7 Sports team will be providing extensive coverage of the championship game on Friday.

