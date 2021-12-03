Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Another Mississippi inmate asks state to set execution date

Blayde Nathaniel Grayson
Blayde Nathaniel Grayson(MDOC)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi death row inmate says he wants the state to start planning his execution.

The request by Blayde Nathaniel Grayson was filed in a handwritten letter Friday — weeks after another Mississippi prisoner surrendered appeals and was put to death.

Grayson was convicted of capital murder in 1997 in the 1996 stabbing death of 78-year-old Minnie Smith during a burglary of her George County home.

Mississippi carried out its first execution in nine years on Nov. 17, giving a lethal injection to David Neal Cox.

A jury sentenced Cox to death for killing his estranged wife and sexually assaulting his stepdaughter.

Most Read

Thieves steal 18 rifles, including AR-15s, after tearing a hole in the back of a Mississippi...
Thieves steal 18 rifles, including AR-15s, after tearing hole in back of Mississippi pawnshop
Lamar County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the pair seen above.
Lamar County seeking identity of suspected burglars
The theme for last year’s parade was “Light Shining Through Darkness,” an encouraging note to...
LIST: Christmas parades, events in the Pine Belt
Pelahatchie woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire an assassin over the internet
Woman accused in murder-for-hire plot to remain behind bars ‘until further notice’
The shooting took place at Plantation Place Apartments on Tuesday, Nov. 23, around 8 p.m. HPD...
No charges filed against Hattiesburg man in shooting investigation

Latest News

According to Maj. Raymond Pruitt, the Salvation Army is shorthanded on bell ringers this year.
Salvation Army facing bell ringer shortage, searching for volunteers
Robinson is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds and with no hair and brown...
SILVER ALERT: Alert issued for missing Jasper Co. man
Volunteer Southeast Mississippi's 2021 Holiday Giving and Volunteer Guide.
Volunteer Southeast Mississippi connects charities and volunteers
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 515,504...
MSDH: 296 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths reported in Miss. on Friday