Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Amber Alert: 13-year-old girl missing in N.C.

Police in North Carolina are searching for Laela Kamoria Jones, 13, and an Amber Alert has been...
Police in North Carolina are searching for Laela Kamoria Jones, 13, and an Amber Alert has been issued.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Gray News) - Police in North Carolina issued an Amber Alert on Friday for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Laela Kamoria Jones is a 13-year-old Black female, approximately 5 feet tall and weighing 117 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and last seen wearing dark jeans, black Nike slides or Crocs.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thieves steal 18 rifles, including AR-15s, after tearing a hole in the back of a Mississippi...
Thieves steal 18 rifles, including AR-15s, after tearing hole in back of Mississippi pawnshop
Lamar County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the pair seen above.
Lamar County seeking identity of suspected burglars
The theme for last year’s parade was “Light Shining Through Darkness,” an encouraging note to...
LIST: Christmas parades, events in the Pine Belt
Pelahatchie woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire an assassin over the internet
Woman accused in murder-for-hire plot to remain behind bars ‘until further notice’
The shooting took place at Plantation Place Apartments on Tuesday, Nov. 23, around 8 p.m. HPD...
No charges filed against Hattiesburg man in shooting investigation

Latest News

A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Suspect’s parents charged in Michigan school shooting; parents called to school over son’s drawing
Kentucky State Police is investigating a shooting at a 911 call center in Bell County.
Dispatcher dies after being shot inside 911 call center in Kentucky
A hiring sign is placed at a booth for prospective employers during a job fair Wednesday, Sept....
US jobless rate sinks to 4.2% as many more people find jobs
Biden outlines new steps to combat COVID through the winter months.
Biden, allies increasingly pushing back at GOP’s virus barbs