88-year-old heartbroken after F-150 stolen with two dogs in the back

Kit, 6-year-old lab (L) Trey-poc, 12-year-old fiest (R)(George Williams)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An 88-year-old Jackson man is headed into the holiday season with a heavy heart after his pick-up truck was stolen Wednesday.

Kelley Williams doesn’t want his 2021 F-150 back, but instead, what was inside the truck.

Williams’ two dogs, Kit, and Tre-poc were in the pick-up bed.

“Kit is a Black lab, about six years old and Tre-poc is a Black and white feist, 12-years-old,” Williams said with a shaky voice. “They’re almost like my children; they’re so sensitive to my moods and needs.”

George Williams said the F-150 with a camper attached, was stolen from Deville Plaza, outside Revell Ace Hardware, just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Williams’ son, George, filed an incident report with Jackson police. He said JPD started the investigation and returned to the hardware store to get a copy of the surveillance video less than 36 hours after the incident.

“The surveillance video that JPD has shows my dad walking into the hardware store at 4:39 p.m.,” George said. “Nine minutes later, at 4:48 p.m., a vehicle pulls up, and a guy gets out and steals the truck.”

George Williams doesn’t believe the thief even knew the dogs were in the rear of the truck.

“They may not know; we just hope they noticed the animals and let them out somewhere,” George Williams said. “Vehicles can be replaced, but memories can’t. Those animals went everywhere with my dad like that TV show, ‘Mutt and Jeff,’ - they got along and spent all day together.”

Kit is new to the family, but Tre-poc has a more interesting history with the Williams’.

The original version of Tre-poc was a black and white fiest who lived until the age of ten. The family then found another black fiest and named him Tu-pac, who ironically lived with Kelley until he died ten years later. Tre-poc made it to age 12, and Kelley only hopes to see both of his pets again.

“I’m moping,” Williams said slowly. “I just hope whoever has them is treating them with care.”

Williams’ F-150 license plate is WJ12466.

Contact JPD’s precinct 4 at (601) 960-0004 if you have any information.

WLBT is working on getting a copy of the surveillance video.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

