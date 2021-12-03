12/03 Ryan’s Foggy Morning Forecast

Good morning all you Pine Belt early birds!

Things are looking grey once again thanks to more Patchy-to-Dense fog across the area. The visibility chart is showing a few areas reaching values of 1/4 mile or less, and those conditions will linger for the next few hours. Things will clear up once again by the late morning, and we’re expecting more sun for the afternoon. You’ll also notice more cloud cover as well, but rain isn’t expected until the start of next week...though a stray shower Saturday and Sunday evening isn’t impossible. That’s due to the next front coming through a few hours later than expected, which gives it just a bit more “oomph” for Monday afternoon. After that passes through, generally cloudy skies and disturbed weather will remain for most of next week. Rain chances remain at 40% or less after Monday, but we’ll undoubtedly see at least a shower or two every day in the Pine Belt.

As far as the rest of the day goes, expect another warm one with highs in the mid 70s and partly sunny skies. Tonight remains on the cloudy side, and slightly warmer as lows climb into the mid-50s.

Now go get those worms!

