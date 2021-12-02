Work begins on new water tank at Meadowland Industrial Park in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Work is underway in Wayne County on a new water tank being built at the Meadowland Industrial Park.

The 500,000-gallon tank will provide water throughout the industrial park as well as to homes in the surrounding area.

It’s hoped the new water tank will attract new businesses to the park and provide better water pressure to the residents.

A $5 million bond was passed in 2020 for the project and is expected to be completed by April 2022, weather permitting.

