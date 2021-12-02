Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Woman accused in murder-for-hire plot to remain behind bars ‘until further notice’

Pelahatchie woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire an assassin over the internet
Pelahatchie woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire an assassin over the internet(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Pelahatchie woman accused in a murder-for-hire plot shall remain behind bars until further notice.

An arraignment was held Thursday in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi for Jessica Leeann Sledge, a woman accused of attempting to hire a hitman to kill her husband online.

Magistrate Keith Ball set Sledge’s trial date for 9 a.m. January 24, before District Court Judge Carlton Reeves.

Ball denied a request from defense attorney John Colette to grant Sledge bond, despite new evidence the attorney planned to present.

Sledge is currently being held at the Madison County Jail and is in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Office.

However, the judge signaled he would be willing to grant a second detention hearing for the 39-year-old if a motion was filed

“You are certainly free to file a motion for a detention hearing and I may very well grant one,” he said.

Sledge was arrested in November after a month’s long investigation revealed she went on the dark web to hire a hitman to kill her husband.

Court records also indicate she paid an unnamed person $10,000 in Bitcoin to carry out the hit and used WhatsApp to provide undercover agents with “multiple photos” of her husband and his vehicle.

The judge denied bond at a detention hearing on November 8, despite Colette’s request to allow Sledge to live with her mother, wear a monitoring device, avoid internet use and abide by a curfew.

At the time, Ball said her mother would be unable to monitor Sledge 24 hours a day, and that he believed “non-appearance is still an issue.”

Thursday, Colette was prepared to bring new testimony from Sledge’s mother and grandmother and was prepared to enter a letter from her employer. He said the new information should help alleviate the judge’s previous concerns.

An attorney for the government objected to the request, saying he would need more time to prepare a rebuttal.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will be looking into a Tuesday night shooting in Laurel...
Tuesday night shooting leaves suspect dead, LPD officer wounded
According to HPD, a man wearing a dark-colored hoodie and blue jeans entered the bank,...
HPD investigating Hardy Street bank robbery
Culpepper stayed in Forrest General Hospital for two days after the accident. She does not know...
Petal woman survives car accident after being stranded for 72 hours
L to R: Tommy Bennett, Brent Broome, and Emmanuel Williams.
3 men arrested for death of Dixie Home Care resident
According to the Columbia Police Department, 23-year-old Salvador Mendez-Santiz was arrested...
Man charged for taking photos with minors at Experience Columbia event

Latest News

The 2021 Polaris Sportsman XP 1000 was stolen from a home on Matthews Road in Shady Grove.
JCSD seeks information on Thursday morning ATV theft
Spangler was identified by the Federal Bureau of Investigation when they got information from...
Wiggins man pleads guilty to child pornography transportation
The theme for last year’s parade was “Light Shining Through Darkness,” an encouraging note to...
LIST: Christmas parades, events in the Pine Belt
Cars, trucks, 4-wheelers with Christmas lights and horses are welcomed.
Town of Sandersville, SFD hosting annual Christmas parade Saturday