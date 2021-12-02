Win Stuff
Wiggins man pleads guilty to child pornography transportation

Spangler was identified by the Federal Bureau of Investigation when they got information from...
Spangler was identified by the Federal Bureau of Investigation when they got information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that he uploaded pictures of minors engaging in sexual acts from the Internet to his Tumblr account in June 2018.(Gray News)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Wiggins man pleaded guilty to transporting child pornography in district court Thursday.

According to court documents, 38-year-old Charles Ezekiel Spangler was identified by the Federal Bureau of Investigation when they got information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that he uploaded pictures of minors engaging in sexual acts from the Internet to his Tumblr account in June 2018.

The FBI is investigating the case with the assistance of the Mississippi Attorney General’s Cyber Crimes Division.

Spangler is set to be sentenced on March 8, 2022, at 9:30 p.m. in Hattiesburg and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrea Jones is prosecuting the case.

