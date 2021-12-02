Wayne Co. awarded more than $5.5M in grant money to build new bridge over Chickasawhay River

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Wayne County has been awarded a grant totaling over $5.5 million from the Mississippi Department of Transportation’s Emergency Road and Bridge Repair Fund.

The money will go towards building a new bridge over the Chickasawhay River on the Buckatunna-Chicora-Clara Road in Beat 1.

The current bridge was built back in 1969 and has since fallen into a state of disrepair despite the county’s efforts to keep it maintained.

Once work begins, the new bridge will be built adjacent to the current bridge, allowing for traffic to continue uninterrupted while construction is taking place.

Beat 1 Supervisor Hal Hayes said it all came down to safety and in its current condition, the old bridge would never pass an inspection.

“It makes me feel great knowing that my constituents can be safe and especially our school kids riding the bus will be safe. So this means a lot to us that it puts safety first,” Hayes said.

Wayne County was one out of around a dozen approved projects from among more than 200 applications submitted from around the state.

Work is expected to begin on the project sometime in 2023.

