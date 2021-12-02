Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

WATCH: JSU’s Sonic Boom featured in first of its kind Pepsi ad

JSU’s Sonic Boom featured in first of its kind Pepsi commercial
JSU’s Sonic Boom featured in first of its kind Pepsi commercial(JSU)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The band known for its boom now has even more bragging rights.

The first commercial of its kind from Pepsi features Jackson State University (JSU) and Florida A&M University (FAMU) marching bands.

In only 60 seconds, the spot, titled “The Halftime Game,” tells the story of the heart, soul, and grit of marching band members as well as the electricity they bring to game day.

And not just any band members.

Top ranking HBCU marching bands Florida A&M University (FAMU) “Marching 100″ and Jackson State University (JSU) “Sonic Boom of the South” face off during halftime of one of the biggest football games of the season.

The game airs on ESPN 2 during this weekend’s highly anticipated Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) championship game.

“I’m honored to help shine a light on these marching bands with this new spot airing during one of the largest games of the season,” said Chauncey Hamlett, a Pepsi representative. “We wanted to spotlight these two incredible bands because we know that in HBCU culture, the game is not just about football, but also the energy, hype, and history these bands bring to halftime and beyond.”

Pepsi shelled out over $3 million behind the ad, set to run across SWAC media, including on ABC during December’s Celebration BOWL, as well as on national media outlets throughout the end of the month.

“It is an esteemed honor to have been selected to participate in a nationally televised commercial with Pepsi,” said Dr. Roderick Little, JSU Director of Bands. “Of course, this is an outstanding opportunity for our students, band, and university, but I’d be remiss if I didn’t acknowledge what this affiliation means for all HBCU band programs. The future is bright for HBCU band programs because of great opportunities such as these!”

See the commercial here.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will be looking into a Tuesday night shooting in Laurel...
Tuesday night shooting leaves suspect dead, LPD officer wounded
According to HPD, a man wearing a dark-colored hoodie and blue jeans entered the bank,...
HPD investigating Hardy Street bank robbery
Culpepper stayed in Forrest General Hospital for two days after the accident. She does not know...
Petal woman survives car accident after being stranded for 72 hours
L to R: Tommy Bennett, Brent Broome, and Emmanuel Williams.
3 men arrested for death of Dixie Home Care resident
According to the Columbia Police Department, 23-year-old Salvador Mendez-Santiz was arrested...
Man charged for taking photos with minors at Experience Columbia event

Latest News

The 2021 Polaris Sportsman XP 1000 was stolen from a home on Matthews Road in Shady Grove.
JCSD seeks information on Thursday morning ATV theft
Pelahatchie woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire an assassin over the internet
Woman accused in murder-for-hire plot to remain behind bars ‘until further notice’
Spangler was identified by the Federal Bureau of Investigation when they got information from...
Wiggins man pleads guilty to child pornography transportation
The theme for last year’s parade was “Light Shining Through Darkness,” an encouraging note to...
LIST: Christmas parades, events in the Pine Belt
Cars, trucks, 4-wheelers with Christmas lights and horses are welcomed.
Town of Sandersville, SFD hosting annual Christmas parade Saturday