Town of Sandersville, SFD hosting annual Christmas parade Saturday

SANDERSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Town of Sandersville and the Sandersville Fire Department will host their annual Christmas parade Saturday evening.

Anyone from the public can be a part of the parade as there is no entry fee. Cars, trucks, 4-wheelers with Christmas lights and horses are welcomed.

First, second and third place trophies will be awarded to the best-decorated float.

Candy will also be allowed to be thrown.

Lineup will start at Old Sandersville School Road on Hawks Road at 5 p.m., and the parade begins at 6 p.m.

