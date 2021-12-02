Town of Sandersville, SFD hosting annual Christmas parade Saturday
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SANDERSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Town of Sandersville and the Sandersville Fire Department will host their annual Christmas parade Saturday evening.
Anyone from the public can be a part of the parade as there is no entry fee. Cars, trucks, 4-wheelers with Christmas lights and horses are welcomed.
First, second and third place trophies will be awarded to the best-decorated float.
Candy will also be allowed to be thrown.
Lineup will start at Old Sandersville School Road on Hawks Road at 5 p.m., and the parade begins at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.