Olde Towne Chirstmas Festival happening in Sumrall this weekend

By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Sumrall Development Foundation will put on the Sumrall Olde Towne Festival on Dec. 3 and 4.

The Christmas event kicks off Friday afternoon with a business open house from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

At 6 p.m. there will be a live nativity scene at Beams Park with music provided by local churches. The nativity is near the intersection of State Route 589 and the railroad.

“We’re inviting all the community to come out and enjoy our businesses. Come out and see what our local retailers have to offer. And a lot of these are folks who live out here in town, we’re not talking necessarily about big box stores or change. These are our friends and neighbors that are selling things to us and have some great gifts and opportunities for us to have Christmas right here at home,” says Mayor Joel Lofton.

The event continues Saturday with the Olde Towne Christmas Festival taking over downtown starting at 10 a.m. At 2 p.m. The Christmas Parade will come through the festival.

“We’re set up to host a large crowd we’ll have vendors and food trucks. There’ll be a parade route right through the event. So that’s that’ll be a great time,” says Lofton.

The day continues with the Angels’ Name Reading Program on stage in the afternoon. Angel decorations are hung throughout Sumrall, each with a special meaning.

“Many folks are very familiar with our memorial angels that we have each Christmas. Each angel represents a loved one who has passed away from this area families are able to purchase those angels and they’re displayed during the Christmas season. At three o’clock, we’ll have a reading memorial reading of the names of those who are represented by angels. It looks to be a great weekend. There’s a lot going on all throughout the pine belt but you know we want folks to come to somehow and enjoy what we can offer and be a part of our little town for a few days,” says Lofton.

Breakdown of Olde Towne Festival Events:

Friday

  • 4-6 p.m.: Business Open House
  • 6-8 p.m.: Live Nativity at the Beams, with music provided by area churches

Saturday

  • 10 a.m.: Olde Towne Festival Street Faire begins
  • 2 p.m.: Christmas Parade rolls down Main St.
  • 3 p.m.: Angels’ Name Reading Program (on stage)

