No charges filed against Hattiesburg man in shooting investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg are still investigating a shooting that took place at an apartment complex.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore, Arsenio Odems, 31, of Hattiesburg, was wanted for questioning. However, after being located and questioned, no charges were filed against him.

The shooting took place at Plantation Place Apartments on Tuesday, Nov. 23, around 8 p.m. HPD said a 27-year-old man was injured during the shooting.

If you have any information about the incident, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP (7867).

