New month means new exhibit at Hattiesburg Pocket Museum

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -December’s exhibit at the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum features the “other mouse” (Mickey), and gives a festive peek into the art of animation.

Animation artwork from former Disney animators Kevin and Krista Barber, and their daughter Madi’s one-of-a-kind Mickey ears, are highlighted along with the museum mascot’s first attempts at this artistic endeavor.

Milo Mouse takes a crack at a bit of a makeover, seeking the secret of Mickey's ears. (Hattiesburg Convention Commission)

Visitors to the Pocket Museum also will want to stop by the Pocket Art Gallery, where a famous guest artist is busy putting “happy trees” on his canvas.

The 'spirirt"' of Bob Ross appears to be alive and well, with a miniature artist finishing off a miniature tree.in a big moment for the Hattiesburg Pocket Art Gallery. (Hattiesburg Pocket Art Gallery)

The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum and Pocket Art Gallery are attractions of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission.

