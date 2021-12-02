Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

New month means new exhibit at Hattiesburg Pocket Museum

A new month means a new theme at Hattiesburg's Pocket Museum, so take a peek to see what...
A new month means a new theme at Hattiesburg's Pocket Museum, so take a peek to see what December has in store.(Hattiesburg Convention Commission)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -December’s exhibit at the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum features the “other mouse” (Mickey), and gives a festive peek into the art of animation.

Animation artwork from former Disney animators Kevin and Krista Barber, and their daughter Madi’s one-of-a-kind Mickey ears, are highlighted along with the museum mascot’s first attempts at this artistic endeavor.

Milo Mouse takes a crack at a bit of a makeover, seeking the secret of Mickey's ears.
Milo Mouse takes a crack at a bit of a makeover, seeking the secret of Mickey's ears.(Hattiesburg Convention Commission)

Visitors to the Pocket Museum also will want to stop by the Pocket Art Gallery, where a famous guest artist is busy putting “happy trees” on his canvas.

The 'spirirt"' of Bob Ross appears to be alive and well, with a miniature artist finishing off...
The 'spirirt"' of Bob Ross appears to be alive and well, with a miniature artist finishing off a miniature tree.in a big moment for the Hattiesburg Pocket Art Gallery.(Hattiesburg Pocket Art Gallery)

The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum and Pocket Art Gallery are attractions of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

L to R: Tommy Bennett, Brent Broome, and Emmanuel Williams.
3 men arrested for death of Dixie Home Care resident
According to the Columbia Police Department, 23-year-old Salvador Mendez-Santiz was arrested...
Man charged for taking photos with minors at Experience Columbia event
Culpepper stayed in Forrest General Hospital for two days after the accident. She does not know...
Petal woman survives car accident after being stranded for 72 hours
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will be looking into a Tuesday night shooting in Laurel...
Tuesday night shooting leaves suspect dead, LPD officer wounded
Police say William Fields, a 45-year-old pizza delivery driver died after falling through a...
Pizza delivery man dies when customer’s porch collapses

Latest News

The money will go towards building a new bridge over the Chickasawhay River on the...
Wayne Co. awarded more than $5.5M in grant money to build new bridge over Chickasawhay River
The 500,000-gallon tank will provide water throughout the industrial park as well as to homes...
Work begins on new water tank at Meadowland Industrial Park in Wayne County
The ice rink in Downtown Columbia.
Mothers speak out to thank community for help during close call in Columbia
.
Mothers speak out to thank community for help during close call in Columbia