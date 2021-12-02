Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

MSDH: Nearly 570 Mississippians added to COVID-19 list

Another 569 Mississippians were diagnosed with COVID-19 Wednesday.
Another 569 Mississippians were diagnosed with COVID-19 Wednesday.(WRDW)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said Thursday that

nearly 570 new cases of COVID-19 had been reported.

MSDH said Thursday that 569 new coronavirus cases had been reported by 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Three new deaths also were reported between Nov. 25 and Nov. 30, including one in Jones County.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 515,208 and 10,290, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 57,304 COVID-19 cases and 1,049 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

  • Covington: 4,348 cases, 95 deaths
  • Forrest: 13,829 cases, 260 deaths
  • Jasper: 3,412 cases, 66 deaths
  • Jones: 14,155 cases, 248 deaths
  • Lamar: 10,687 cases, 140 deaths
  • Marion: 4,295 cases, 112 deaths
  • Perry: 2,144 cases, 56 deaths
  • Wayne: 4,434 cases, 72 deaths.

MSDH also reported 499,136 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 3,241,475 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,444,527 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 18 years old and older with the exception of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which can be received by those 12 years and older.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 4,249,920 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will be looking into a Tuesday night shooting in Laurel...
Tuesday night shooting leaves suspect dead, LPD officer wounded
According to HPD, a man wearing a dark-colored hoodie and blue jeans entered the bank,...
HPD investigating Hardy Street bank robbery
Culpepper stayed in Forrest General Hospital for two days after the accident. She does not know...
Petal woman survives car accident after being stranded for 72 hours
L to R: Tommy Bennett, Brent Broome, and Emmanuel Williams.
3 men arrested for death of Dixie Home Care resident
According to the Columbia Police Department, 23-year-old Salvador Mendez-Santiz was arrested...
Man charged for taking photos with minors at Experience Columbia event

Latest News

Spangler was identified by the Federal Bureau of Investigation when they got information from...
Wiggins man pleads guilty to child pornography transportation
The theme for last year’s parade was “Light Shining Through Darkness,” an encouraging note to...
LIST: Christmas parades, events in the Pine Belt
Cars, trucks, 4-wheelers with Christmas lights and horses are welcomed.
Town of Sandersville, SFD hosting annual Christmas parade Saturday
Lamar County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the pair seen above.
Lamar County seeking identity of suspected burglars