Mothers speak out to thank community for help during close call in Columbia

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - On the opening night of Christmas in Columbia, Columbia police arrested Salvador Mendez-Santiz for disorderly conduct and false information. He was taking pictures with young girls on the ice rink and then lied about his age to the police when he was caught.

Now, two mothers are speaking out to thank the community for acting so quickly to help their daughters.

First graders Huntley Courtney and Presley Breazeale were enjoying the ice skating rink. Their moms say, it only took a few seconds for something to almost go wrong.

Two men approached Huntley and one began taking pictures of her posing with the other.

“He said, ‘Hey take a picture with me.’ And I said, ‘Hold on, let me go tell my mom.’ And he said, ‘No. Just take a picture with me,’” says Huntley.

Kasey Breazeale and Roxanne Courtney say they barely took their eyes off the girls for a second. In fact, they looked up from Presley to find Huntley surrounded by the men. Before they knew it, Presley was being pulled into the picture as well.

“It was all in an instant,” recalls Breazeale.

“We both started just yelling at the workers like, ‘Hey, that guy’s taking pictures of our kids. Get ‘em. It was fast,’” says Courtney.

When the moms noticed their girls were pulled in to take a picture with a man they didn’t know, the whole community jumped into action right away. The women knew something seemed wrong and did what they could to get everyone’s attention and help.

“The young man working at the entrance gate, he went. Didn’t ask any questions. Just went and confronted them,” says Breazeale.

That young man was Jeremiah Holmes. He’s been working for the Christmas in Columbia experience for three years. The mothers wanted to specifically thank him and organizer and emcee Laura Hobgood for being so swift to act that night.

“My staff has been trained, you know, if something happens on the rink, they’re to immediately get ahold to me and that’s what Jeremiah did. And I’m so thankful my staff is a great staff. The Columbia Police Department did an excellent job. They were on the rate within maybe 60 seconds or faster when I got when I radioed them. I cannot praise them enough,” says Hobgood.

Hobgood radioed the police immediately while Holmes helped make sure the girls were safe. Police at the event were on the rink quickly and are investigating the situation.

“At the ice rink, we do have rink guards, but sometimes it’s better for the parents to keep their eyes on the children as well. It’s just you know, they know their children and our team is there to do whatever they need. It takes a village to raise a child and we’re all in that village and we don’t want anybody to get hurt or lost. We want everybody to go home that night safely,” says Hobgood.

The mothers also shouted out their friend Michael Super for his help. Super has past police experience and made sure the situation was being handled as the rink guards and police came out.

“And then our friend Michael Super, he was there with us, and he saw that the guys were kind of trying to break away. He said, ‘Let me go see what’s going on.’ He got the phone and within 30 seconds, they were surrounded. And it wasn’t just the police. It was the workers and staff for experience Columbia. Everybody was trying to make sure that they felt comfortable, and that they were good.” explains Breazeale.

The families say this is an important reminder to keep an eye on your kids and neighbors. At the end of the day, they aren’t letting the incident stop their holiday fun.

“This could happen anywhere, you know. So the girls had a great time, we’re going back. We’re gonna take her brother ice skating, and I’ll probably even put on a pair myself,” says Breazeale.

According to Columbia Police, there were multiple pictures of young girls on Mendez-Santiz’s cell phone. They are investigating further.

“It’s something that can happen anywhere. This one here is kind of clueless at all times,” says Courtney about her daughter. “So it didn’t really bother her. She didn’t even understand what happened. Or grasp the severity of what one picture could do. And then knowing what he had on his phone. It’s just disturbing and she doesn’t understand so just keeping an eye on her is always a must.”

Police agree, this is a reminder to always be alert and call for help when you feel something is wrong in a crowd.

