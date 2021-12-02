Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Miss. teen named national winner of Heisman High School Scholarship

Dia Chawla is a star in tennis, basketball and dance.
Dia Chawla is a star in tennis, basketball and dance.(Heisman High School Scholarship)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi’s Dia Chawla was named the 2021 female winner for the Heisman High School Scholarship.

The scholarship is given to high school athletes who maintain a GPA of 3.0 or better and are, “proven leaders and role models within their school and community.”

As a national winner, Chawla was awarded a $10,000 college scholarship.

Chawla is a student at Pillow Academy in Greenwood and one of 5,000 students in the country to score a perfect 36 on their ACT.

She’s also a star in three sports:

  • She’s captain of the tennis team that’s won two state championships
  • She’s a member of the state championship winning basketball team
  • She’s captain of the state championship dance team

On top of all of this, she’s racked up over 550 hours of volunteer work for groups like Boys and Girls Club, Greenwood Leflore Hospital, Greenwood Human Society and more.

She’s also the school student body president and class president, valedictorian, Spanish club president, and Academic Decathlon Team President.

“I hope to promote diversity and friendship by bringing students of different races together,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will be looking into a Tuesday night shooting in Laurel...
Tuesday night shooting leaves suspect dead, LPD officer wounded
According to HPD, a man wearing a dark-colored hoodie and blue jeans entered the bank,...
HPD investigating Hardy Street bank robbery
Culpepper stayed in Forrest General Hospital for two days after the accident. She does not know...
Petal woman survives car accident after being stranded for 72 hours
L to R: Tommy Bennett, Brent Broome, and Emmanuel Williams.
3 men arrested for death of Dixie Home Care resident
According to the Columbia Police Department, 23-year-old Salvador Mendez-Santiz was arrested...
Man charged for taking photos with minors at Experience Columbia event

Latest News

The 2021 Polaris Sportsman XP 1000 was stolen from a home on Matthews Road in Shady Grove.
JCSD seeking information on Thursday morning ATV theft
Spangler was identified by the Federal Bureau of Investigation when they got information from...
Wiggins man pleads guilty to child pornography transportation
The theme for last year’s parade was “Light Shining Through Darkness,” an encouraging note to...
LIST: Christmas parades, events in the Pine Belt
Cars, trucks, 4-wheelers with Christmas lights and horses are welcomed.
Town of Sandersville, SFD hosting annual Christmas parade Saturday
Another 569 Mississippians were diagnosed with COVID-19 Wednesday.
MSDH: Nearly 570 Mississippians added to COVID-19 list