MHSAA Football Championships could bring 30K fans to Hub City

By Charles Herrington
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Christmas has come early for many Hattiesburg businesses.

They’re preparing to welcome thousands of football players, family members and other fans this weekend for the 2021 Mississippi High School Activities Association Football Championships.

12 teams from across the state are participating in games on Friday and Saturday at “The Rock” at Southern Miss.

VisitHattiesburg says 30,000 fans could eat, shop and stay in Hattiesburg hotels during the two days of the championships.

“It’s looking at about a $2.3 million economic impact for the city,” said Marlo Dorsey, executive director of VisitHattiesburg. “That’s a conservative side of it, we may even have more.”

Hattiesburg was not the original host site for the championships this year.

The original location was Jackson, but a new site had to be found when Jackson State qualified to play in the SWAC Championship game, which is being held in Jackson on Saturday.

“When we found out that Jackson would not be able to accommodate them this year, we were the first at the table to make sure we could get them to come back to Hattiesburg again,” Dorsey said.

Hattiesburg hosted the MHSAA Championships in 2018 and 2019.

Next weekend, the city will host the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star game.

It will also be played at “The Rock.”

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

