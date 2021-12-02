LIST: Christmas parades, events in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Some say it is “the most wonderful time of the year.”

Soon, the streets will be alive with colorful lights and holiday music as cities and towns around the Pine Belt host their annual Christmas/winter parades and festivals.

If you are interested in attending an event, here are a few holiday parades in the area. Times and locations may change for any reason, such as the weather:

Thursday, Dec. 2

Taylorsville Christmas Parade : 5 p.m.

Hattiesburg Christmas Parade: 6 p.m. The parade will begin at 2nd Avenue and West Pine Street. It will extend to Front Street, take a right on Main Street and end at Town Square Park The parade route and connecting roads will be close to traffic at 5:30 p.m. At 5:30 p.m., Santa’s Village at the gazebo at Town Square Park opens for photo opportunities. At 7 p.m., music begins with Ebenezer M.B. Church followed by a children’s performance coordinated through Art Makes Art. Around 7:25 p.m., Mayor Toby Barker will make remarks and light the Christmas tree. Around 7:45 p.m., Art Makes Art will close out the event, officially kicking off the holiday season in Hattiesburg.

Collins Christmas Parade : 6:30 p.m. The theme this year is “A Hometown Christmas.”



Friday, Dec. 3

Sertoma Club of Laurel Christmas Parade: 7 p.m. This year, the parade will be taking an alternative route The Grand Marshal will be the Honey Island Clydesdales. The Coca-Cola Christmas truck will also be at the parade. The tree lighting event will be hosted at 6 p.m. in Pinehurst Park before the parade.

Sumrall Olde Towne Christmas Festival : Dec. 3 and 4. The Christmas event kicks off Friday afternoon with a business open house from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. At 6 p.m., there will be a live Nativity scene at Beams Park with music provided by local churches. The Nativity is near the intersection of State Route 589 and the railroad. The event continues Saturday with the Olde Towne Christmas Festival taking over downtown starting at 10 a.m. At 2 p.m., The Christmas Parade will come through the festival.

Mount Olive Christmas Parade : 6 p.m. The theme this year is “The Bells of Christmas.”

Purvis Christmas Parade : 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4.

This list may be added to when more events are made known. Times and locations may change for any reason, such as the weather.

