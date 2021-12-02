Lamar County seeking identity of suspected burglars

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a pair of burglars

Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said a business had been broken into in November, with the thieves taking credit cards and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Just prior to Thanksgiving, one of the cards popped at the Walmart on U.S. 98, with the suspects caught on surveillance cameras.

Rigel asks that any one with any information about the identity of suspects is asked to please call the LCSD at (601) 794-8610 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.