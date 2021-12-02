Win Stuff
JPD robbery prevention tips include ‘use care after dark’ and ‘cooperate with the robber’

(JPD)
By Josh Carter
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department released a list of robbery prevention measures as the city struggles with a string of recent burglaries, one ending in assaults.

The “Business Robbery Prevention” list, which JPD tweeted out Wednesday, states that “Every business owner, manager, and employee plays a part in making businesses safe.”

What follows is a list of tips to prevent robberies in city businesses.

“Have at least two employees open and close the business,” and, “Do not release personal information to strangers” are the first two preventative measures on the list.

Other tips include installing a robbery alarm, placing surveillance cameras behind the cash register, and keeping a low balance in the cash register.

They also ask that business owners place excess money in a safe, or deposit it as soon as possible.

“Be careful! Most robbers are just as nervous as you are!” reads one tip, with another stating, “Try to greet customers as they enter your company. Look them in the eye, and ask them if they need help. Your attention can discourage a robber.”

Tuesday, a group of four men entered a store on 208 Meadowbrook Road with guns and took approximately $1,300 from the safe and cash register.

The thieves are also suspected of entering the Carnicera Valdez Groceries on Highway 80, assaulting one customer and robbing two others. They stole approximately $8,000 in cash.

In late November, two men waving guns robbed the Popeyes on 4337 Robinson Street.

The robberies also come at a time when the city is battling a crime epidemic, with the year 2021 now being the deadliest year in Jackson’s history.

