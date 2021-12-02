JCSD seeking stolen vehicle, theft suspect

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a suspect and a stolen 2018 Toyota RAV4.

According to the JCSD, the Toyota was stolen from a home on Lake Como Road Thursday morning. It had a Jones County tag: JNF 8199.

JCSD also said the vehicle has a dent on the right side of the front bumper and a William Carey parking decal hanging from the rearview mirror.

JCSD is looking for 37-year-old Nathan Tucker as a possible suspect.

The suspect, Nathan Tucker, is described as a white male, hazel colored eyes, black hair, 5' 7" in height, and weighs 145 lbs.

Anyone with information about Tucker’s whereabouts or the stolen vehicle is asked to call the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at 601-425-3147 or the Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP(7867).

