JCSD seeking stolen vehicle, theft suspect

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a suspect and a stolen 2018 Toyota RAV4.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a suspect and a stolen 2018 Toyota RAV4.

According to the JCSD, the Toyota was stolen from a home on Lake Como Road Thursday morning. It had a Jones County tag: JNF 8199.

JCSD also said the vehicle has a dent on the right side of the front bumper and a William Carey parking decal hanging from the rearview mirror.

JCSD is looking for 37-year-old Nathan Tucker as a possible suspect.

Anyone with information about Tucker’s whereabouts or the stolen vehicle is asked to call the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at 601-425-3147 or the Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP(7867).

