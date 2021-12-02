JCSD seeks information on Thursday morning ATV theft

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the theft of an ATV on Thursday morning.

According to the JCSD, the 2021 Polaris Sportsman XP 1000 was stolen from a home on Matthews Road in Shady Grove.

The 2021 Polaris Sportsman XP 1000 was stolen from a home on Matthews Road in Shady Grove. (Jones County Sheriff's Department)

Anyone with information on the person/s responsible for this theft is asked to contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at 601-425-3147 or the Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428- STOP (7867).

