Ice-cold Southern Miss falls flat at South Alabama, 85-55

Southern Miss men's basketball coach Jay Ladner and his Golden Eagles will visit Southern Illinois University at 8 p.m. Saturday.(WDAM 7)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
From University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department

MOBILE, Ala. (WDAM) -- The University of Southern Mississippi men’s basketball team, which has had trouble making baskets at times this season.

Wednesday night at the Mitchell Center, the Golden Eagles really had trouble making baskets.

USM went scoreless for the first 6 minutes, 15 seconds, of the game, and wound up shooting a dismal 38.2 percent from the floor in an 85-55 lost to the University of South Alabama.

Forward Tyler Stevenson carded his 50th career game with double-digit points with a team-best 18 points, and guard Waylyn Napper scored a career-high 16 points with eight assists.

But it was far from enough, as the the Jaguars (7-2) opened the game with a 16-0 lead, led by 23 points at halftime and were up by as many as 39 points in the second half.

“South Alabama was a very talented, veteran club,” USM head coach Jay Ladner said. “We were fighting sickness and injuries on our side, but that is no excuse.

“We got punched in the mouth early and were on our heels from the start.”

Wednesday marked the fifth time this season that USM has scored 62 points or less in a game.

Stevenson grabbed six rebounds as well, while Napper handed out eight assists for USM (4-4)

Former Pearl River Community College transfer Isaih Moore added 12 points and six rebounds. Moore has scored at least 10 points in each of the Golden Eagles’ first eight games.

South Alabama, which shot a season-high 56.7 percent from the floor, got a perfect night from the floor from Javon Franklin, who scored a game-high 22 points, while making all 10 of his 10 shots. It was the third-best, “perfect performance” by a Jaguar in school history.

Jay Jay Chandler scored 16 points and handed six assists, Diante Smith added 11 points and five assists and Alex Anderson finished with 10 points.

USM has dropped five of its last six basketball games with South Alabama.

The Golden Eagles will remain on the road, travelling to Carbondale, Ill., to take on Southern Illinois University at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

