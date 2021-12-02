Win Stuff
12/02 Ryan’s Foggy Start Morning Forecast

By Ryan Mahan
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 6:05 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Good Morning Pine Belt!

Bit of a foggy start today with patchy fog developing across the area. As I’m writing this at 5 AM; Columbia, Prentiss, Collins, Bay Springs, and Quitman are showing 0 miles of visibility, which would qualify as Dense Fog. Others like Hattiesburg, New Augusta, and Richton are reporting 9 miles of visibility or higher, meaning not everyone will encounter these issues, but you absolutely need to be aware of the potential for issues with your morning commute.

Otherwise not much changes in the overall pattern for the Pine Belt. Expect another chilly-to-cool start to the day with sunny skies in the afternoon. Highs continue to climb and will reach the mid-to-upper 70s today, a trend which will continue into the weekend.

