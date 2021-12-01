Win Stuff
The warm weather will continue into this weekend.

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
This evening will be nice with clear skies and temperatures falling into the upper 50s. Skies will be clear overnight with lows in the low 50s.

Tomorrow will be sunny and unseasonably warm as highs soar into the mid 70s.

The warm weather will continue into Friday with highs in the mid 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy during the afternoon.

This weekend will be mostly cloudy for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will remain in the low to mid 70s. While a stray shower can’t be ruled out, most of us will stay dry.

A weak cold front will move though Sunday night into early Monday morning. That will give us a few showers to start off next week. Temperatures will fall into the mid 60s for Monday and Tuesday.

Another front will move through next Wednesday, giving us our best chance of rain over the next 7-10 days.

