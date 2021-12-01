USM holding annual Christmas Tree Lighting and Holiday Celebration Wednesday night

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Wednesday, Dec. 1, the University of Southern Mississippi will hold its annual Christmas Tree Lighting and Holiday Celebration.

The event is sponsored by the Student Government Association, the University’s youngest tradition, and will start at 6 p.m. on the front lawn of the Aubrey K. Lucas Administration Building.

This year’s theme is “Lighting the Way for the Holiday,” and the public is encouraged to attend.

The campus celebration will include holiday music, hot chocolate and photos with Santa and Southern Miss mascot Seymour.

The Christmas tree, which was delivered on Monday, features more than 17,000 lights bulbs and decorations along with approximately 30 small lanterns which will adorn the front entrance to the campus.

Each year, groups that sponsor a lantern also raise money to benefit a local nonprofit organization or agency.

Lucas Williams is the student body president and said this year is going to be something very special.

“We implemented a lot of new things into it and make it a wonderland experience so that our community and our students can enjoy it together,” Williams said. “We’ll have an iceless skating rink; we’ll have areas for young children to make ornaments. Just a lot of different pieces to allow us to share this moment together as we light our way into the new year.”

They will be accepting toy and clothing donations at the tree lighting event which will go to benefit the Osceola McCarty Youth Development Center.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.