Tuesday night shooting leaves suspect dead, LPD officer wounded

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) The Mississippi Department of Investigation is looking into a Tuesday night shooting that left the shooter dead and a Laurel police officer wounded.

According to a release issued Wednesday morning, Laurel Police Department officers responded just after 10 p.m. to a disturbance/weapon theft call in the 800 block of East 18th Street.

Officers discovered the suspect in a back bedroom, where the door was slightly open.

Both officers and family members attempted to get the suspect to exit, with no success.

When officers entered the room, LPD said the suspect produced a handgun from beneath the bed covers and fired at least one round.

Officers returned fire at that time.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. An LPD officer was wounded in the arm and taken to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Neither the name of the suspect nor the wounded officer was released Wednesday morning

The investigation has been turned over to the MBI.

LPD said no further information would be released Wednesday morning.

Anybody with information is asked to call the Laurel Police Department at (601) 399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP.

