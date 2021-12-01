Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Tuesday night shooting leaves suspect dead, LPD officer wounded

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will be looking onto a Tuesday night shooting in Laurel...
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will be looking onto a Tuesday night shooting in Laurel that left a person dead and a Laurel police officer wounded.(Source: WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) The Mississippi Department of Investigation is looking into a Tuesday night shooting that left the shooter dead and a Laurel police officer wounded.

According to a release issued Wednesday morning, Laurel Police Department officers responded just after 10 p.m. to a disturbance/weapon theft call in the 800 block of East 18th Street.

Officers discovered the suspect in a back bedroom, where the door was slightly open.

Both officers and family members attempted to get the suspect to exit, with no success.

When officers entered the room, LPD said the suspect produced a handgun from beneath the bed covers and fired at least one round.

Officers returned fire at that time.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. An LPD officer was wounded in the arm and taken to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Neither the name of the suspect nor the wounded officer was released Wednesday morning

The investigation has been turned over to the MBI.

LPD said no further information would be released Wednesday morning.

Anybody with information is asked to call the Laurel Police Department at (601) 399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Columbia Police Department, 23-year-old Salvador Mendez-Santiz was arrested...
Man charged for taking photos with minors at Experience Columbia event
L to R: Tommy Bennett, Brent Broome, and Emmanuel Williams.
3 men arrested for death of Dixie Home Care resident
Culpepper stayed in Forrest General Hospital for two days after the accident. She does not know...
Petal woman survives car accident after being stranded for 72 hours
Police say William Fields, a 45-year-old pizza delivery driver died after falling through a...
Pizza delivery man dies when customer’s porch collapses
31-year-old Arsenio Odems, of Hattiesburg, is wanted for questioning about a shooting incident.
Hattiesburg man wanted for questioning in shooting investigation

Latest News

The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021. The fate of the court’s...
Supreme Court justices signal they’ll OK new abortion limits, may toss Roe
Pro-choice advocates rally in Smith Park in Jackson
WATCH: The Laurel Police Department hosts press conference
Miss. AG addresses pro-life crowd before entering U.S. Supreme Court for abortion rights case
Miss. AG addresses pro-life crowd before entering U.S. Supreme Court for abortion rights case