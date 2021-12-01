Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Thieves steal 18 rifles, including AR-15s, after tearing hole in back of Mississippi pawnshop

Thieves steal 18 rifles, including AR-15s, after tearing a hole in the back of a Mississippi...
Thieves steal 18 rifles, including AR-15s, after tearing a hole in the back of a Mississippi pawnshop(WCBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI/WLBT) – The owners of City Gun and Pawn in Louisville woke up last Monday morning to find a hole in the back of their store and 18 of their best rifles gone.

“It’s a terrible impact to the community for those weapons to be running around,” says Winston County Sheriff Jason Pugh. “The city police department is working diligently on this and we’ve offered to assist them and other agencies in any way that we can.”

Investigators believe the break-in happened Saturday, November 20, at around 6 p.m. The Louisville Police Department is leading the investigation with help from the Winston County Sheriff’s Department.

“There was an alarm system on the building, and actually a good alarm system,” said Sheriff Pugh.

The sheriff says suspects bypassed the building’s alarm system by tearing a hole in the tin wall at the back of the store. The burglary was not discovered until City Gun and Pawn management went to open the store around 8 a.m.

“There’s a wooded area behind the shop, so we tried to help (LPD) by looking around that area the morning that we learned of the incident,” Pugh said.

The store’s owner did not wish to speak on camera but says the stolen weapons, which include AR-15s, shotguns and hunting rifles, are all worth about $10,000.

“Hopefully, the people that stole these weapons are just trying to sell them and don’t have any malicious reasons for stealing them,” the sheriff stated. “Hopefully they don’t intend to hurt anybody.”

But after the city saw four shootings over four days during the second week of November, investigators are working to track down the stolen rifles before they can cause even more harm.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Fire Arms and Explosives was in Louisville to aid in the search.

The sheriff says residents should be on the lookout for any rifles being sold second-hand, especially those with a suspiciously low price tag. He also reminds the public that knowingly buying stolen property can carry the same penalty as the theft itself.

Anyone with information on the stolen guns should call Louisville Police at 662-773-3511.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will be looking into a Tuesday night shooting in Laurel...
Tuesday night shooting leaves suspect dead, LPD officer wounded
According to HPD, a man wearing a dark-colored hoodie and blue jeans entered the bank,...
HPD investigating Hardy Street bank robbery
Culpepper stayed in Forrest General Hospital for two days after the accident. She does not know...
Petal woman survives car accident after being stranded for 72 hours
L to R: Tommy Bennett, Brent Broome, and Emmanuel Williams.
3 men arrested for death of Dixie Home Care resident
According to the Columbia Police Department, 23-year-old Salvador Mendez-Santiz was arrested...
Man charged for taking photos with minors at Experience Columbia event

Latest News

FILE - People stand in front of the Quarterback Real Estate Arena for a vaccination on...
Unvaccinated Germans to be excluded from nonessential stores and venues amid COVID surge
Germany is seeing a major increase in COVID-19 cases as the omicron variant has also made its...
Germany sees new cases of omicron variant as country is already battling a massive COVID outbreak
Bay Springs Bulldogs
Bay Springs heads to “The Rock” seeking 1st state title
Bay Springs Bulldogs
Bay Springs heads to "The Rock" seeking 1st state title
Wicker said for three decades the State of Mississippi has been a pioneer in the fight for life.
Members of Mississippi’s Congressional delegation voice their support of state law on abortion