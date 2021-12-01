Win Stuff
Senators “proud” of Mississippi for taking abortion case to Supreme Court

On Capitol Hill Tuesday, Cindy Hyde Smith and Roger Wicker said they are proud of Mississippi for bringing its abortion case to the Supreme court.(U.S. Senate Photographic Studio)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Capitol Hill Tuesday, Cindy Hyde Smith and Roger Wicker said they are proud of Mississippi for bringing its abortion case to the Supreme court.

The nation’s highest court is set to take on the most significant abortion-rights case in the last three decades.

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith encouraged constant prayers among Americans as the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to hear arguments regarding a Mississippi abortion law based on the fact “that life exists before birth and it needs to be protected.”

Hyde-Smith, a pro-life advocate, participated in a news conference on Tuesday and delivered a floor speech in support of Mississippi’s 2018 law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks.

“The Supreme Court should uphold Mississippi’s law, bringing our nation closer to the international consensus on human rights for the unborn,” Hyde-Smith said. “As a legislator, I am confident in saying it is time for our laws to reflect what the rest of the world has already figured out—that life exists before birth and it needs to be protected.”

Hyde-Smith will also participate in a rally Wednesday morning outside the Supreme Court as it hears oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which presents a direct challenge to the 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade.

“Since the Supreme Court announced it would take up the Dobbs case, I have been earnestly praying for this case. I have prayed for the members of the Supreme Court to be open to the legal and moral arguments against Roe v. Wade. May God grant them the wisdom for the task and grace for the unborn,” Hyde-Smith said.

“Today, tonight, and tomorrow morning, I will be praying without ceasing. I hope each of you will join me in prayer for this historic court decision that started in Mississippi,” she said. “May the Dobbs case restore the sanctity of life and reverse the moral stain of Roe v. Wade.”

Among her arguments in favor of upholding the law at issue in Dobbs, Hyde-Smith said medical advances provide more proof of the personhood of unborn infants. She also asserted that the Roe v. Wade decision has led to “a terrible moral stain” on the United States, which is one of seven of the most permissive abortion-on-demand nations in the world.

Hyde-Smith, who signed a congressional amicus brief in favor of the state of Mississippi in Dobbs, also emphasized the point that upholding the Mississippi law and overturning Roe v. Wade would return the abortion issue to the political process and away from unelected activist judges.

Sen. Roger Wicker took to Twitter to state that both he hopes the Supreme Court will make “good judgement.”

Both of Mississippi’s Republican U-S Senators are pro-life.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

